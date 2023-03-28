Maharashtra Police Constable Result 2023 Declared: Steps To Check, Other Details Here

The Maharashtra Police on March 28 declared the result of written exam for Constable post. The candidates who appeared in the examination can now check and download the result by visiting the official website at mahapolice.gov.in. The result has been declared in a district-wise format and candidates can check the same accordingly.

The qualifying candidates in the written exam for the Maharashtra Police Constable post will become eligible for the next round of selection process. The result PDF consist of several details including candidate's name, application number, chest number and exam venue address.

Maharashtra Police Constable Result 2023: Steps to check

The candidates who appeared in the Maharashtra Police Constable recruitment examination can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the result.

Candidates must visit the official website of Maharashtra Police at mahapolice.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Police Recruitment' tab.

Then click on the tab named 'Unitwise Recruitment Results.'

District-wise result list will appear on the screen. Click on the 'View result' link accordingly.

Check and download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future purpose.

Maharashta Police Constable Result 2023: Direct link to download

Maharashtra Police SRPF Result 2023

According to official notification, Maharashtra Police has also released the result of written exam for the Constable post in State Reserve Police Force (SRPF). Candidates who appeared in the recruitment test can check the result by visiting the official website at maharashtrasrpf.gov.in. The result PDF consist of details including chest number, candidate's name, category and parallel reservation. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates and information related to Maharashtra Police Constable Recruitment.

Maharashtra Police SRPF Result 2023: Direct link to download