Maharashtra SSC, HSC Supply Result 2022 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Image: PTI/Representative
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra 12th supplementary result 2022 and the 10th supplementary result on Friday, September 2. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the official website at mahresult.nic.in. This year, the SSC or Class 10th supplementary examination was held from July 27 to August 12, and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24. Around 1.5 lakh candidates appeared in the SSC and HSC supplementary exams.
In the Maharashtra HSC result declared this year, science recorded 98.3 pass percentage, Commerce had 91.71 per cent, Arts recorded 90.51 per cent and HSC Vocational had an overall 92.40 passing percentage. All those candidates who failed to qualify in the exam were offered the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams. Students must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.