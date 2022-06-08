Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date: MSBSHSE Likely To Declare Class 10 Results By This Date

Maharashtra Board SSC Result: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has on Wednesday hinted towards the SSC Results declaration date. The Maharashtra SSC results 2022 is expected to be declared anytime soon in the month of June. MSBSHSE has already released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results 2022 on June 8. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for their SSC or class 10th results.

MSBSHSE official has revealed that Maharashtra SSC results 2022 is expected to be declared next week. Candidates can expect their class 10th results by June 15. However, an official confirmation from state education minister Varsha Gaikwad is awaited. The Maharashtra SSC Result date and time will be announced officially after her confirmation. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of Maharashtra Board for updates.

Maharashtra SSC exams 2022 began on March 15. The exam concluded on April 24. The class 10th exams were held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was conducted from 10.30 am to 2 pm. The second shift of the exam was held from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Lakhs of students had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams. Strict COVID protocols were followed during the exams.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result | How to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 online

Visit the official site of Maharashtra Board Result on mahresult.nic.in.

Click on MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 link that will flash on the homepage.

Key in your roll number and other details to login

Hit submit button and your Maha SSC result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your result and download the scorecard online.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative