Maharashtra Board SSC Result: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) can declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 anytime soon. After the declaration of Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 on June 8, all eyes are on Maharashtra Board class 10 results. Candidates are eagerly waiting for their class 10th results. As per media reports, the SSC Results are expected to be declared today, June 15. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same,

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Date

MSBSHSE official, announcing the class 12th results on June 8, hinted that it will declare the Maharashtra SSC Results within one week. However, the result date and time will be announced officially after the education minister Varsha Gaikwad confirms the same. As per the latest update, the Maharashtra Board can delay the results a little. Candidates might have to wait one more week for their Maharashtra SSC Results 2022.

Maharashtra SSC Exams 2022

Maharashtra SSC exams 2022 began on March 15. The exam concluded on April 24. The class 10th exams were held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam was conducted from 10.30 am to 2 pm. The second shift of the exam was held from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. Lakhs of students had appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams. Strict COVID protocols were followed during the exams.

List of websites to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022

msbshse.co.in hscresult.mkcl.org mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Result: How to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 online