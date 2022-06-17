Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Out, 96.94% Students Pass; Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
SSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results. The Maharashtra SSC result was announced at a press conference by the education minister. Along with the result, the pass percentage and other important details were also announced at the conference.
The result is available on the official website and students can check it by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in. To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials, including their roll number and date of birth, on the official website. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4. A total of 83060 candidates have achieved a score of 90 per cent and above. As many as 149221 got the marks between the 85-90 range.
As many as 16,38,964 students had registered for the exam. Of these, 8,89,506 are boys and 7,49,458 are girls. This year, 96.94% of students have passed in Maharashtra Class 10th exam result 2022.
This year, the Konkan district has topped the Maharashtra Class 10th results 2022 with an overall pass percentage of 99.27 percent. While Nasik has recorded the lowest pass percentage of 95.90 per cent.
