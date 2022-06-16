Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Released On June 17 At 1 Pm: Education Min Gaikwad

Quick links:
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results will be declared by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday, June 17. The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM tomorrow.
In a video message, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the students, saying, "Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm."
महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक व उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षण मंडळातर्फे मार्च-एप्रिल २०२२ मध्ये आयोजित करण्यात आलेल्या माध्यमिक शाळांत प्रमाणपत्र (इ.१० वी) परीक्षेचा निकाल मंडळाच्या कार्यपद्धतीनुसार उद्या दि. १७ जून,२०२२ रोजी दु. १:०० वा.ऑनलाईन जाहीर होईल.#SSC #results@CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/oO0lyRvF3b— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 16, 2022
Once declared, students will be able to check the SSC 10th exam result 2022 by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in. The Class 10 results will also be available on the other websites, which have been listed below. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4.
To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Like in previous years, it is expected that the Maharashtra SSC Result will also be announced at the press conference where the education minister will announce the pass percentage and other statistics pertaining to the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022.