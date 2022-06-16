Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 To Be Released On June 17 At 1 Pm: Education Min Gaikwad

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results will be declared by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday, June 17. The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM tomorrow.

In a video message, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad wished the students, saying, "Results for SSC exams held in March-April 2022 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to be announced online on June 17 at 1 pm."

Once declared, students will be able to check the SSC 10th exam result 2022 by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in. The Class 10 results will also be available on the other websites, which have been listed below. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4.

To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Like in previous years, it is expected that the Maharashtra SSC Result will also be announced at the press conference where the education minister will announce the pass percentage and other statistics pertaining to the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022.

List of websites to check Maharashtra SSC Result

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

result.mh-ssc.ac.in

mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result | Here's how to check Class 10 Resuts

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for further references.

Image: PTI/ Representative