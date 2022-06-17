Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to release the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results today on Friday, June 17. The announcement of the date and time of publishing of results was made by the State Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad, who said that the SSC result 2022 will be announced at 1 PM on June 17.

Once declared, students will be able to check the SSC 10th exam result 2022 by visiting the official website - mahresult.nic.in. The Class 10 results will also be available on the other websites, which have been listed below. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam, which was held from March 15 to April 4. To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website. It is expected that the Maharashtra SSC Result will be announced at the press conference where the education minister will announce the pass percentage and other important details about the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022.

Maharashtra SSC Results 2022 | List of websites to check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022

sscresult.mkcl.org

maharashtraeducation.com

result.mh-ssc.ac.in

mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result | How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2022 link

Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further references.

