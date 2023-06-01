Last Updated:

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time OUT; Class 10 Result On June 2, See Where To Check

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time: The Maha SSC results will be declared by MSBSHSE on June 2 at 11 am. However, the result link will be activated at 1 pm.

Nandini Verma
Maharashtra SSC Result 2023

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date, Time: The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 exam results date and time are announced. The Maha SSC results will be declared by the State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on June 2, at 11 am. However, the link to check results will be activated at 1 pm.

Maha SSC Results Date and Time 2023

  • Maharashtra class 10th result date 2023: June 2
  • Maharashtra class 10th result 2023 time: 11 am
  • Maharashtra class 10th result link: 1 pm.

Maharashtra Board conducted the class 10th or SSC Exam 2023  between March 2 and March 25, 2023.  Once declared, students will be able to check the SSC 10th exam result 2023 by visiting the official website: mahresult.nic.in. The Class 10 results will also be available on the other websites, which have been listed below. This year, more than 16 lakh students attended the Class 10 exam.

List of websites to check Maharashtra SSC Result

  1. sscresult.mkcl.org
  2. maharashtraeducation.com
  3. result.mh-ssc.ac.in
  4. mahahsscboard.in.

To check the scores, students are required to enter credentials including their roll number and date of birth on the official website. Like in previous years, it is expected that the Maharashtra SSC Result will also be announced at the press conference where the education minister will announce the pass percentage and other statistics pertaining to the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Here's how to check Class 10 Results

  • Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link
  • Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name
  • Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the result and take its printout.
