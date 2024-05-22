Advertisement

Maharashtra SSC (Class 10) final exam result is expected to be released in the next two to three days. The official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) shows a message that reads "SSC March 2024 results will be published soon."

With the latest update shared by the Maharashtra Board website, candidates can expect their class 10th results by May 25. Maharashtra HSC Result has already been declared on May 21. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will notify the SSC result date and time through a notification on mahahsscboard.in. Once declared, scorecards will be uploaded on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Students eager to ascertain their results can do so using their roll number and mother's first name.

Advertisement

List of Websites To Check Result

For students eagerly awaiting their SSC results, here are the websites where they can check their scores:

Advertisement

mahresult.nic.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

How to check the Maharashtra SSC result:

Visit any of the aforementioned official websites. Locate the link for SSC Class 10 result. Enter your roll number and mother's first name in the designated fields. Click on the submit or check result button. Your Maharashtra SSC result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

Last year, the Class 10 result was announced on May 31. An impressive 93.83 per cent of the 15,29,096 students who appeared for the Class 10 exam cleared it, marking a commendable achievement.

Advertisement