The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has activated the Maharashtra SSC Result links on its official website today. Following the announcement of the Maharashtra SSC result 2024, individual scorecards are accessible starting from 1 pm. All candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, and sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. Additionally, they can utilize the DigiLocker website to download their marks sheets.

According to the latest update from MSBSHSE, a total of 14,84,431 students have successfully passed the Maharashtra SSC exam. This year, 15,60,154 students had registered for the examination, out of which 1,549,326 managed to pass, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 95.81%.

Direct link to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2024

To access their Maharashtra SSC result, students will need to provide their roll number along with the first name of their mother.

Furthermore, students who wish to verify their marks can apply for the verification process from May 28 to June 11. Detailed information regarding the verification process will be shared during the upcoming press conference.

For those who did not pass the Class 10 final exam, there will be an opportunity to clear it through the Compartment examination, which is scheduled to be held later this year.

The Maharashtra SSC result 2024 link is now active, allowing students to promptly access their results and plan their next steps accordingly.