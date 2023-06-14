Manabadi AP EAMCET Results 2023 Out, Here's How To Download EAPCET Rank Card

AP EAMCET Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP SCHE has declared the AP EAPCET 2023 result today, June 14. The result was declared at 11 am in a press conference. As per the notification, the result was announced by Education Minister. AP EAMCET 2023 Results can be checked on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates must take note that they will have to key in their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number to download the EAPCET Result 2023 Rank List.

AP EAMCET Results will also be available on the manabadi portal - manabadi.co.in. This year, the entrance examination was held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses. The engineering CET was held on May 15 to 18 while Agriculture and Pharmacy CET was conducted on May 22 to 23. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2023.

Direct link to check EAPCET Rank Cards

AP EAMCET Result 2023: Here's how to download the AP EAMCET Scorecard