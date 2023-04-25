Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Direct Link At Bieap.co.in Soon; Here's How To Check

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to declare the AP Inter Results 2023 tomorrow, April 26. Once released, the AP Inter Result 2023 link will be activated on the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the AP Inter result 2023 date and time of the declaration of the AP Inter Results 2023. However, as per local media reports, the AP Inter 1st year result 2023 will be out by April 26 and the AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 will be declared by April 29.

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP held the AP Inter 1st year exams from March 15 to April 3 and AP Inter 2nd-year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4. Usually, BIE AP declares the intermediate results within a month. Last year, the AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. The results were declared on June 22.

How to check Manabadi AP Inter Results