Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 Direct Link At Bieap.co.in Soon; Here's How To Check

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to declare the AP Inter Results 2023 tomorrow, April 26.

Nandini Verma
Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is likely to declare the AP Inter Results 2023 tomorrow, April 26. Once released, the AP Inter Result 2023 link will be activated on the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. Till now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the AP Inter result 2023 date and time of the declaration of the AP Inter Results 2023.  However, as per local media reports, the AP Inter 1st year result 2023 will be out by April 26 and the AP Inter 2nd year result 2023 will be declared by April 29. 

AP Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 date and time announced

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 LIVE Updates on result link, steps to check, websites, topper list

Manabadi AP Inter Result 2023 

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP held the AP Inter 1st year exams from March 15 to April 3 and AP Inter 2nd-year exams were conducted from March 16 to April 4. Usually, BIE AP declares the intermediate results within a month. Last year, the AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. The results were declared on June 22. 

How to check Manabadi AP Inter Results 

  • Step 1: To download the AP Inter result candidates are required to visit the official website - bieap.co.in
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab
  • Step 3: Click on the link that reads 'Memorandum of Marks' 
  • Step 4: Select your exam and the year of the exam
  • Step 5: Enter your roll number and date of birth to login 
  • Your BIE AP Inter results will be displayed on the screen
