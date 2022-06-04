Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has not released the SSC or Class 10 board exams 2022 result on June 4, 2022. Earlier the result was supposed to be announced on June 4 which has been postponed till June 6, 2022. The result release has been postponed due to technical reasons.

On June 6, the result will be released by special chief secretary, education, B Rajasekhar at R&B Office, MG Road. Lakhs of students who took the exam will have to wait for two more days to check their grades. The Andhra Pradesh board has allotted grades to students this year instead of marks in all the subjects. On June 6, it will be uploaded on the official websites and students will be able to check it by following these steps.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022. The examinations were held in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm. Earlier the board exams were scheduled to be conducted between May 2 to May 13 but the exam dates were changed by the board.

Check the revised date and time here

The result will now be released on June 6, 2022

The exact time for releasing result has not been announced yet

Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022: List of websites

bse.ap.gov.in bseap.org Manabadi.com Indiaresults.com Examresults.net

Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022: Follow these steps to check grades

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website bse.ap.gov.in to check AP 10th result

Step 2: On the homepage, click on AP SSC result 2022 link (To be activated on June 6, 2022)

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their roll number and other login credentials as required

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the AP SSC results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take its printout.

AP SSC Results 2022:Last year statistics

In the year 2021, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP 10th exams, out of which 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls had passed the exam. The AP SSC exams could not be conducted last year due to COVID pandemic.