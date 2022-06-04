Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Manabadi AP SSC Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has not released the SSC or Class 10 board exams 2022 result on June 4, 2022. Earlier the result was supposed to be announced on June 4 which has been postponed till June 6, 2022. The result release has been postponed due to technical reasons.
On June 6, the result will be released by special chief secretary, education, B Rajasekhar at R&B Office, MG Road. Lakhs of students who took the exam will have to wait for two more days to check their grades. The Andhra Pradesh board has allotted grades to students this year instead of marks in all the subjects. On June 6, it will be uploaded on the official websites and students will be able to check it by following these steps.
The Andhra Pradesh SSC exams were conducted from April 27 to May 9, 2022. The examinations were held in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm. Earlier the board exams were scheduled to be conducted between May 2 to May 13 but the exam dates were changed by the board.
In the year 2021, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the AP 10th exams, out of which 3,22,945 boys and 3,04,036 girls had passed the exam. The AP SSC exams could not be conducted last year due to COVID pandemic.