AP SSC Class 10 Result: Manabadi AP SSC Result is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 6, 2022. The final date and time of the highly-anticipated Andhra Pradesh SSC exam result have been released. According to the Director of Education, Devanand Reddy, the SSC Results 2022 will be announced today by 12 noon. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana will be announcing the result in a press conference.

All those students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check the SSC Result today. Earlier the result was supposed to be released on June 4, 2022. However, it got postponed due to some technical reasons. This year, students took the SSC examinations between April 27 and May 9, 2022. The result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh SSC exam results

bse.ap.gov.in bseap.org Manabadi.com Indiaresults.com Examresults.net

AP SSC Class 10 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check the result online

Step 1: To view the AP SSC RESULT 2022, registered candidates must go to the BSEAP official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then on the homepage, click on the AP SSC result 2022 link after the result declaration.

Step 3: Enter the required details (roll number and registration).

Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the results for future reference.

AP SSC Result 2022: Here's how to check result via SMS

To check results via SMS students need to type SSC, give space, their roll number, and send it to 55352. Alternatively, the SMS can also be sent to 56300. This facility will be activated only after the result is declared.

AP 10th result: Minimum marks required to pass

To qualify for the AP 10th exams, students need to score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those students who will fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for supplementary exams. Those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the year. The supplementary exam dates have not been announced yet.