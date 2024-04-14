×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

Manabadi BIE AP Inter Topper List 2024 for 1st, 2nd Years; Toppers' Names, Marks Scored Shortly

BIEAP will announce the AP Inter topper list 2024 soon after releasing the Manabadi AP inter results today at 11 am. Check details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
AP Inter Topper List 2024
AP Inter Topper List 2024 | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) is set to declare the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results today, April 12, 2024. The results announcement will take place during an official press conference by the Board secretary at 11 am. This eagerly anticipated declaration follows the culmination of the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year general and vocational exams, in which over 9 lakh students participated this year.

In addition to releasing the results, the Board will also reveal the list of students who have secured top ranks in the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams. As students eagerly await their results, they will soon have access to statistics on overall performance, pass percentages, and other essential data.

To access the AP Inter results 2024 and download their marks memos, students can visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. By logging in using their roll numbers, students can conveniently check their results and obtain their marksheets.

AP Inter Result: Previous Year's Toppers List

Accompanying the announcement of this year's intermediate results, the Board will also release the list of students who achieved top ranks in the class 12 exams. Reflecting on the achievements of the previous year, the list of students who topped the 2019 exams is as follows:

RankToppers' NameMarks
1stVardan Reddy992/1000
2ndAfran Sheikh991/1000
3rdMukku Deekshita990/1000
3rdKuraba Shinyatha990/1000
3rdVayalap Sushma990/1000
3rdNarapaneni Laxmi Keerthi990/1000

AP Inter Result 2024: Toppers List

The AP Board has officially announced the toppers for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams 2024. Students can refer to the toppers list to discover the exceptional achievements of their peers, including their marks and ranks. Stay tuned for the latest updates on the toppers list as it is released by the Board.

 

 

 

 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 10:31 IST

