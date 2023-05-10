Manabadi TS SSC Result 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Telangana SSC Marks Memo

TS SSC Result 2023: The Board of School Education Telangana (BSE Telangana) declared the class 10 or SSC results today, May 10. Lakhs of candidates who took the exam can download their results now. It has been uploaded on the official websites of BSE Telangana. A list of websites to check the results has been mentioned below. They can follow these steps to download the result online. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below. For downloading the scorecards, students should be ready with their admit cards.

TS class 10 result 2023: Official websites to check

bse.telangana.gov.in bseresults.telangana.gov.in manabadi.co.in https://results.bse.telangana.gov.in https://results.bsetelangana.org

How to check TS SSC Result 2023

Step 1: To download the TS SSC 2023 result, candidates who took the exam need to visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana- bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, they should look for and click on the link that says, "TS SSC Result 2023"

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Post submitting, the Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

TS SSC Result 2023

BSE Telangana class 10th exams were conducted from April 3 to 13, 2023. Around 4.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. The results were announced by the education minister of Telangana, Sabitha Indra Reddy.