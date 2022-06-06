Manipur Class 12 Result 2022 Released On Official Websites, Here's How To Check Scores

COHESM Manipur result 2022: Council for Higher Secondary Education Manipur, also known as COHSEM has released the Manipur 12th Result 2022. The result has been released on June 6, for the HSE examination which was conducted between April and May 2022. Registered candidates who took the class 12 exam in any of the streams can check their result now. They should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to check scores. The steps which need to be followed for download result are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website manresults.nic.in.

Manipur, COHSEM Class 12 examinations were conducted in offline mode between April 7 and May 11, 2022. Over 30 thousand students have appeared in the Manipur Board examination. As of now, the list of toppers has not been released and would be released soon. Direct link to check the Manipur board class 12 results is also attached here.

Manipur class 12 result 2022: Here’s a step-by-step guide to download scorecard

Step 1: Registered students who took the inter exam should go to the official website manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link which reads ‘HSE Results 2022’

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and date or birth

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the HSE Results would be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on result, download the result

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check COHSEM Manipur Class 12 Results 2022

To be noted that last year the Manipur Class 12 examinations were cancelled. In 2020 the examinations were conducted and about 86% of students had passed. In 2019, pass percentage was recorded at 67.04%.

Candidates who will be checking the result should know that BOSEM or Board of Secondary Education Manipur would be releasing the HSLC or High School Leaving Certificate examination results soon. Students will get their markseet at their respective college or school. For more details related to COHESM Manipur 12th result, candidates are free to go to the official website.