Manipur HSLC Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The Manipur HSLC exam results 2022 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur on Friday, July 8, 2022. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites-manresults.nic.in or www.bosem.in. Candidates should be aware that they need to enter their roll number to see the Manipur HSLC result. Students can also check their results by visiting these websites - bsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in.

Manipur HSLC Toppers

Rahul Laishram - 586 marks Nongmaithem Dhanajeet, Tanishq Tongbram - 585 marks Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam - 584 marks

The examination result was announced by the state education minister, Basanta Kumar, in the BOSEM exam hall. This time, the examinations were held between April 7 and May 11, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the below step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the results.

Manipur HSLC Results 2022: Here's how to check HSLC Results

Step 1: To check the Manipur HSLC exam result 2022, students need to visit the official website: manresults.nic.in 2022 hslc.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the ‘Manipur Board HSLC Result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter the roll number.

Step 4: Then, click on the submit button.

Step 5: On the screen, you will see the Manipur board exam result 2022.

Step 6: Save and print the results for future reference.

Here's DIRECT LINK to check Manipur HSLC Results 2022

In 2021, more than 47,000 students registered for the Manipur Class 10 board exam. But, at last, the board exams were not held due to a surge in cases of COVID-19. However, the result was prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria, and all the students were declared to pass. For more details, students can visit the official website.

Image: PTI/ Representative