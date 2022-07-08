Manipur HSLC Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: PTI
The Manipur HSLC exam results 2022 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur on Friday, July 8, 2022. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official websites-manresults.nic.in or www.bosem.in. Candidates should be aware that they need to enter their roll number to see the Manipur HSLC result. Students can also check their results by visiting these websites - bsem.nic.in or manresults.nic.in.
The examination result was announced by the state education minister, Basanta Kumar, in the BOSEM exam hall. This time, the examinations were held between April 7 and May 11, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the below step-by-step process and also provided the direct link to download the results.
In 2021, more than 47,000 students registered for the Manipur Class 10 board exam. But, at last, the board exams were not held due to a surge in cases of COVID-19. However, the result was prepared on the basis of evaluation criteria, and all the students were declared to pass. For more details, students can visit the official website.