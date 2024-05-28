Manipur HSLC Result 2024 Out; BSEM Records 93.03% Passing Rate in Class 10, Here's Link

Advertisement

The Manipur Board of Secondary Education has officially announced the Manipur HSLC Result 2024 on May 27, 2024. Students who have participated in the Class 10 board examination in the state can access their BSEM Class 10th results via the official website of BSEM at bsem.nic.in. Additionally, the result link will be available on the Manipur Result website at manresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 93.03%. Boys have secured a pass percentage of 93.07%, while girls have achieved a pass percentage of 93.00%.

Thoubal district has emerged with the highest pass percentage of 99.04%, whereas Jiribam district recorded the lowest pass percentage of 50.74%.

Government schools exhibited a pass percentage of 84.34%, private schools secured 95.93%, and aided schools attained 92.745% in the Class 10 examinations.

This year, the Manipur Board conducted the Class 10 exams from March 15 to April 8, in the morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm, employing the pen-paper mode. A total of 37,715 students, including 19,087 boys and 18,628 girls, participated in the examinations.

Direct link to check result.

How to check Manipur HSLC Result 2024

To check the Manipur HSLC Result 2024 online, candidates need to have their roll code and roll number. Here's a step-by-step guide to help students check their scores:

Visit the official website of Manipur Result at manresults.nic.in. Click on the Manipur HSLC Result 2024 link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

This year, approximately 38,000 students appeared for the Class 10 board exam across the state. The BSEM HSLC examination took place from March 15 to April 3, 2024, at various exam centers in Manipur, covering 154 centers in both the valley and the hill areas.

In the previous year, the Class 10 results were announced on June 25. For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of BSEM.