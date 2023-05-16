Maulvi's Son Cracks ICSE 10th Exams With 98%, Wants To Become Scientist To Help Society

Muntazim Shaikh, son of Mumbai-based Maulvi Mufti Manzur Ziyaee, has cleared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) class 10 exam with 98% setting a big example for the students across the country. Opening about his child’s journey, Muntazim’s father Mufti Manzur Ziyaee told Republic that his son wants to become a scientist so that he can contribute to the growth of the country.

Speaking to Republic, Ziyaee said, “It is important for the young generation to get education for the growth of our country. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards providing better education opportunities to the children of the nation today. He has also said that if you are a Muslim then you should have Quran in one hand and science books in the other.”

“We make our kids study Quran, but also wanted to provide them the education that can help the, stay connected with the world so that they can grow accordingly,” the Malvi added.

Class 10th marksheet of Muntazim Shaikh:

Appreciating his son for his efforts, the Ziyaee stated, “My child has set an example in front of the world that a Maulvi’s son has cleared the ICSE exam with 98%. It is very important for a person to gain education as it can lead a person to achieve great heights. It is important to gain education to understand how the world works, while its also important to study the religious books so that you can get peace in life.”

Talking about the important of education, the Mumbai-based Maulvi said that in today’s era, it is necessary for us to make our kids go to schools as studying only religious textbooks can not help them make a sustainable life for themselves. “Even Prophet has said that a person needs (to) gain knowlege of all kinds, irrespective of language, geography and religion. Our kids also wanted to study so that they can contribute towards the growth of the country,” he said.

Elaborating on his child’s future plans, the Maulvi stated, “Muntazim is a brilliant child. Apart from studies, he is also focussed towards sports. He plays for Mumbai Cricket Association as well. He want to become a scientist so that he can do something for the nation. His priority now is to clear the IIT-JEE exams. He also want to crack UPSC.”

The Maulvi further said that he also want his son to become a scientist so that he can play a role in the development of human society.