The Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura, will release of the Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th Results 2024 today, May 24, 2024. As per official notice, candidates can access their Class 10 and 12 results via the MBOSE's official website, mbose.in, or through megresults.nic.in.

The official notice states, "The Results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2024, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura, will be declared on 24th May, 2024, during office hours." It further mentions that the complete Result Booklet(s) will be downloadable from the MBOSE Official website. Notably, there will be no physical display of results at the MBOSE Office in Tura/Shillong.

How to check MBOSE HSLC HSSLC Exam Results 2024

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or Class 12 Arts stream examinations can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in. Click on the Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 link on the home page. A new page will open where candidates need to select the Class 10 or Class 12 link. Enter the login details and click on submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Check and download the result page. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Earlier, MBOSE declared the results of HSSLC for Science, Commerce, and Vocational Streams on May 8, 2024. The pass percentages stood at 80.26% for Commerce and 85.24% for Science streams. Sohan Bhattacharjee secured the top position in the Science stream with 483 marks, while Ferry Filarisha Wann, a student of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, topped the Commerce stream with 472 marks.

The Meghalaya Class 12 examinations for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams commenced on March 1, 2024, and concluded on March 27, 2024. For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MBOSE.