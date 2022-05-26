MBOSE HSSLC Results 2022 For Science & Commerce Streams Released: How To Check Via SMS

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Meghalaya Board has announced the result for the Science and Commerce stream on May 26, 2022. The result can be checked by clicking on the link that has been activated on the official websites of Meghalaya Board of School Education.The Meghalaya 12th results for science, commerce, and vocational streams are declared in online mode in the first half at 10 am.

MBOSE HSSLC Result: Science Stream Toppers

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik has topped the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream with 469 marks. Rishi Sarkar secured second position with 460 marks and Chetna Bose secured third place with 459 marks. The overall pass percentage in the MBOSE HSSLC 12th Science stream was 71.62 percent with boys outshining girls this time. The pass percentage of the male students was 75.46 percent, while the female students' pass percentage was 72.50 percent.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Pass percentage of Commerce stream

This year, 83.63 Percent students have passed in MBOSE HSSLC Commerce stream. The female students have outshined the male candidates. The pass percentage of female students was 88.06 per cent, while 83.60 percent male students cleared the HSSLC exam.

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their log-in credentials- registration number, roll number. This year, near about 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2022. It was conducted between March and April 2022. The results can be checked on various platforms by following these steps.

Meghalaya Board results 2022: Websites to check

mbose.in megresults.nic.in

How to check MBOSE 12th Result via SMS

Enter MBOSE12SROLLNUMBER in the text message section - Send it to 56263.

Enter MBOSE12CROLLNUMBER in the text message section - Send it to 56263.

MBOSE class 12 result 2022: Here's how to check the results

Step 1-The students need to visit the official website

Step 2-Once the page is open, click on the result link.

Step 3-Select your board then choose class 12 results.

Step 4- You will be asked to enter the registration number, date of birth, enrollment number, or some other details.

Step 5-Feed in the details

Step 6-The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7-It is recommended to download the result or take a screenshot of the result for future use

How to check result on DigiLocker