MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 10th, 12th Arts Results 2023: Where And How To Check Results

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release the SSLC and HSSLC Arts results in 2023 today on the official website, i.e., mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The results will be declared at 11 am. Once the link is active, students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the MBOSE results portal. The MBOSE results for Commerce and Science stream have already been released on the official website. The students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website by entering their login credentials, date of birth and roll number.

Where to check MBOSE results 2023?

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

Follow these steps to check MOBSE SSLC, HSSLC RESULTS 2023

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit

Your MBOSE result will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

After the MBOSE HSSLC results 2023 students can get their original copies of their mark sheets from the school administration. The board conducted the MBOSE class 12 exams from March 15, 2023, to March 30, 2023, at various exam centres. The MBOSE Toppers List will also be released along with the results. Students must obtain at least 30 percent in each subject to pass the MBOSE Class 12 Exam.