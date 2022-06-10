Last Updated:

MBOSE Meghalaya Board Results: When And How To Check MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Results

MBOSE Results: The SSLC result and HSSLC result will be declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education today June 10. Here's how to check MBOSE Results.

Written By
Amrit Burman
MBOSE Results

Image: PTI


MBOSE Results 2022: The SSLC result and HSSLC result will be declared by the Meghalaya Board of School Education today June 10, 2022. The date and time of declaration of the scorecard were confirmed by the Meghalaya Board of School Education. Once released, the MBOSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be available on the official website - megresults.nic.in or mbose.in. 

According to the official notice released by the Meghalaya Board, "The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.”

Meghalaya Board Result 2022

           MBOSE Results

        Time
  • MBOSE HSSLC result time
  • Likely by 9 AM or 10 AM
  • MBOSE SSLC result time
  • Likely by 9 AM or 10 AM

 

List of websites to check MBOSE Results

  • mbose.in.
  • megresults.nic.in.
  • results.mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Here's how to check MBOSE Results

  • Step 1 -To check the Meghalaya board result candidates need to visit the official website - megresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2 - Then, on the home page, click on ‘‘MBOSE result class 10 2022’
  • Step 3 - Now, candidates need to enter the roll number to access the Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022
  • Step 4 - Then, click on the submit button.
  • Step 5 - MBOSE SSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 6 - Take a screenshot and keep the MBOSE result 20221 class 10 safe for future use.

Here's how to check MBOSE Results via SMS

  • Students can also check their MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC 2022 result Meghalaya board via SMS through the following steps:
  • Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10roll number
  • Send it to 56263
  • The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)

First Published:
COMMENT
