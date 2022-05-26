MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2022: Science & Commerce Stream Results To Be Out Today

MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC result: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will be announcing the MBOSE HSSLC result on Thursday, May 26, 2022. MBOSE 12th results will be uploaded on the official websites mentioned below. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check Class 12 science or commerce result by using their log-in credentials like registration number and roll number. This year, near about 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2022. It was conducted between March and April 2022. In 2021, the overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 80.93 percent, while 75.85 percent for the Science stream.
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: List Of Official Websites
- mbose.in
- megresults.nic.in.
Meghalaya Board 12th result: Follow these steps to download scores
- Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the class 12 result tab
- Step 3: Click on the result link for your stream
- Step 4: Then after being redirected to another page, enter your registration/roll number and other required details
- Step 5: Post submitting, the Meghalaya board class 12 result will load on your screen
- Step 6: Save the result and take a printout for future reference
How to check result on DigiLocker
- Step 1: Download the Digilocker app on your phone from Google Playstore or Apple App store.
- Step 2: Sign up using your mobile number, name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, and Aadhar number
- Step 3: Log in using your required information
- Step 4: Now, click on the Meghalaya board under the ‘education’ tab
- Step 5: Select the option of MBOSE HSSLC exam result 2022
- Step 6: Input your Aadhaar card number and the result will appear on your screen
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Overview of last few years
- 2021: A total of 20740 regular students passed the exam making the pass percentage 80.75%. The pass percentage of regular male candidates was 79.22%. The pass percentage of regular female candidates was 87.63%.
- 2020: The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 72.24 percent and commerce stream was 79.60 percent
- 2019: The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 73.80 percent. For Commerce it was 79.24 percent.
- 2018: The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 74.58 percent, for commerce stream students was 79.84 percent, and 81.62 percent for arts students.
- 2017: The pass percentage for Commerce students was 71.87 percent, while for Science stream students, it was 76.76 percent.