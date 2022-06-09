MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 To Be Declared On June 10, Here's How To Check

Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced the dates for releasing SSLC and HSSLC Arts stream result. Both, the SSLC result and HSSLC Arts stream result is scheduled to be released on Friday, June 10, 2022. The exact time of releasing result has not been announced yet. Candidates who took the class 10 and class 12 board examinations will be able to check result tomorrow. It will be available on the official website of MBOSE on mbose.in. List of official websites on which result will be released is mentioned below. The steps to check Meghalaya board result are mentioned below.

The official notice reads, “the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts Stream, 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 10th June, 2022 during office hours. The whole result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/ Shillong.”

MBOSE SSLC HSSLC Result 2022: Check result date and time here

The result will be released on June 10, 2022

The time for releasing result has not been announced. However, it is expected to be out at 10 am

MBOSE SSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check scores online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of MBOSE on mbose.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on Meghalaya Result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details like roll number and password

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download the page

Step 6: Then candidates should take its printout for future reference

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022: Follow these steps to check result