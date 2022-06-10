MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2022 Declared; Check Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentages

Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) has on Friday declared the SSLC and HSSLC Arts results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Meghalaya Board class 10th SSLC exams or HSSLC Class 12 (arts) exams can now check their results. The MBOSE results have been published online on the official websites. A list of websites and steps to check the results have been provided below.

This year, a total of 57,371 regular, non-regular, private, compartment and improvement candidates had taken SSLC exams out of which 32,678 have passed. Thus, the MBOSE SSLC Pass percentage is 56.96%.

A total of 22711 candidates have appeared for MBOSE HSSLC Arts exam this year out of which 18434 have passed. The pass percentage thus stands at 81.17%.

List of websites to check MBOSE Results 2022

mbose.in. megresults.nic.in. results.mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board Result 2022: Here's how to check MBOSE Results

Step 1 -To check the Meghalaya board result candidates need to visit the official website - megresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - Then, on the home page, click on ‘‘MBOSE result class 10 2022’

Step 3 - Now, candidates need to enter the roll number to access the Meghalaya Board SSLC result 2022

Step 4 - Then, click on the submit button.

Step 5 - MBOSE SSLC result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6 - Take a screenshot and keep the MBOSE result 20221 class 10 safe for future use.

How to check MBOSE Results via SMS

Students can also check their MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC 2022 result Meghalaya board via SMS through the following steps:

Type an SMS in the following format: MBOSE10roll number

Send it to 56263

The Meghalaya board SSLC result 2022 will be sent on the same number.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Toppers 2022

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih and Arghadeep Saha, have become the SSLC toppers by scoring 595 marks, followed by Menangmankhraw Kharkongor and Rilaakor Lamare in second and Arghadeep Ghosh in third ranks, respectively.

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has become MBOSE HSSLC Arts topper. He secured 460 marks to become the state topper in arts stream. Bahunlang Mawrie and Vijay Adhikari have bagged second and third ranks, respectively.