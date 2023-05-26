MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2023 OUT; Direct Link, Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC and HSSLC Arts results in 2023 today on the official website. This year, a total of 80.3% of students have passed the HSSLC arts exam. The pass percentage of regular and non-regular students is 85.72% and 35.52%, respectively. Girls outperformed boys with a higher pass percentage. 51.93% of students passed the class 10th exam.

Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the MBOSE results portal. The MBOSE results for Commerce and Science stream have already been released on the official website. The students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website by entering their login credentials, date of birth, and roll number.

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC Results 2023

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Results 2023

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Toppers

Larisa Lamin of Adventist Higher Secondary School, Thadlaskein is the HSSLC Arts topper this year. She scored 450 out of 500 marks. Avelyne Francisca Khriam of St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong scored 449 marks to become 2nd topper. Deinamesha Hynniewta of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong got 3rd rank by scoring 496 marks.

Click here for top-10 rank holders.

MBOSE SSLC toppers

Samridhya Das of Sherwood School,Tura is the class 10th topper with 572 marks out of 600. Jyotipriya Bhattacharjee of St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School,Shillong got 570 marks and 2nd rank. Tanushri Acharjee of St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School,Shillong got 3rd rank with 564 marks.

Click here for class 10th merit list

Where to check MBOSE results 2023?

mbose.in megresults.nic.in

How to check MOBSE SSLC, HSSLC RESULTS 2023

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board

Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit

Your MBOSE result will be displayed on your screen

Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

After the MBOSE results 2023 are declared, students can get their original copies of their mark sheets from the school administration. The board conducted the MBOSE class 12 exams from March 15, 2023, to March 30, 2023, at various exam centres. MBOSE SSLC exam was held from March 3 to 17.