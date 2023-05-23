MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: When And Where To Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Result

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to release the SSLC and HSSLC Arts results in 2023 soon on the official website, i.e., mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The MBOSE results are expected to be declared today. Once the link is active, students who appeared for the examination can check and download their results from the MBOSE results portal. The MBOSE results for Commerce and Science stream have already been released on the official website. The students who appeared for the exam will be able to check and download their results from the official website by entering their login credentials like date of birth and roll number.

Where to check MBOSE results 2023?

Follow these steps to check MOBSE SSLC, HSSLC RESULTS 2023

Visit the official website of the Meghalaya Board Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage Enter your login credentials Click on submit Your MBOSE result will be displayed on your screen Download it and take a screenshot of it for future reference.

After the MBOSE HSSLC results 2023 students can pick up the original copies of their mark sheets from the school administration. The students must select their study subjects after conducting extensive research and engaging in reflective thought. These students can also enroll in various professional programs and immediately get employment in outstanding companies once the program is through.

The board held the MBOSE class 12 exams from March 15, 2023 to March 30, 2023 at several testing locations. The MBOSE 12th Toppers List will be made public, along with the results. Students must receive at least 30 percent in each topic to pass the MBOSE Class 12 Exam.

Dissatisfied with the results? Check here

Students who are not happy with their results in the MBOSE 12th Class result 2023 may ask to have their copies of the results rechecked. After the announcement of the mbose.in hsslc result 2023, students have two weeks to request a revaluation. As for revolution fees, students must pay a little sum for each topic. After the results are announced, they can apply for the Meghalaya Board 12th revaluation. In June 2023, students can see the Meghalaya HSSLC reassessment results.

Supplementary Exam

By taking the supplementary exam, students who obtained a failing grade in one or more topics on their MBOSE HSSLC 12th result can still complete the year. Students can sign up for the supplementary exams when the MBOSE HSSLC 2023 result is out. To do well on the test, they must prepare using the MBOSE HSSLC Question papers. The Meghalaya 12th result 2023 for the additional test will be made public, in the final week of July 2023. They must practice with the MBOSE HSSLC Question papers to perform well in the test.