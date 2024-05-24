Advertisement

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts on May 24, 2024. Aspiring candidates can access their results on the official websites, namely mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

The overall pass rate for Meghalaya's Class 10 examinations stands at 55.80%, with 30,208 out of 54,134 students successfully clearing the assessments.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2024

Visit the official MBOSE website at mbose.in. Navigate to the Meghalaya SSLC result page. Input your roll number or other required login credentials. A new page displaying the results will appear. Confirm the details and save the page. Download your mark sheet for future reference.

Direct link to check result.

Earlier this month, MBOSE had released the results for HSSLC in Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. The pass rate for Commerce stream was 80.26%, while for Science, it stood at 85.24%. Notably, Sohan Bhattacharjee secured the top position in the Science stream with 483 marks, whereas Ferry Filarisha Wann of St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, emerged as the Commerce stream topper with 472 marks. For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official MBOSE website.

