The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially declared the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations for the year 2024. Students eagerly awaiting their results can now access them conveniently through the Board's designated websites.

How to check MBSE HSLC Results 2024

Visit the Official Website: To check your results online, head over to the Board's official website at mbse.edu.in.

Navigate to HSLC Result: Once on the website's homepage, locate and click on the 'HSLC Result' tab.

Enter Details: On the subsequent page, provide your date of birth along with your examination roll number in the designated fields.

Submission: After entering the required details, submit them for verification.

View Your Result: Your HSLC result will be promptly displayed on the screen for your perusal.

Download and Save: If desired, download and save a copy of your result for future reference.

Print: Don't forget to print out a hard copy of your result for official records.

Important Note:

It's imperative to note that the mark sheets obtained online are provisional, and the final mark sheets will be distributed later through respective schools. To pass the Class 10 examinations and progress to Class 11, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent in the HSLC exams.