MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Mizoram Board Class 10 Scores

MBSE HSLC Result 2022 has been released on official website. Class 10 students who took the exam can check it by following the steps mentioned below.

MBSE HSLC Result 2022

Image: Shutterstock


Mizoram HSLC Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education, popularly known as MBSE, has released the Mizoram Board result of the Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC). All the registered students who took the exam can check their Mizoram board class 10 result now. Mizoram Board result has been uploaded on the official website mbse.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Apart from result, the pass percentage has also been announced on official website. Registered students who took the exam will be able to check details such as student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentage, and more in the result. The direct link to check the same has also been attached below.

MBSE HSLC Result 2022: Here's how to check result online

  • Step 1: Registered students should go to the official website - mbse.edu.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, go to the HSLC result 2022 link
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter the roll number and registration number
  • Step 4: Post submitting the same, result will be declared on screen
  • Step 5: Download the Mizoram HSLC Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the results

Here is how to check MBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS

  • Step 1: Go to the text message app on your phone
  • Step 2: Type Message MBSE10
  • Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750
  • Step 4: In response, you will receive subject-wise MBSE HSLC Result

The exam was conducted between February 28 and March 16, 2022. A total of 21,000 students appeared for the exam. The exam schedule can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mbse.edu.in.

MBSE exam schedule 2022: HSLC Exam 2022 

  • English - February 28, 2022
  • M.I.L- March 2, 2022
  • Science, Theory- March 7, 2022
  • Social Science - March 10, 2022
  • Mathematics- March 14, 2022
  • Home Science/ Introductory IT/ Civics & Economics, Commercial Studies- March 16, 2022
