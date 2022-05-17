MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Mizoram Board Class 10 Scores

Quick links:
Mizoram HSLC Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education, popularly known as MBSE, has released the Mizoram Board result of the Mizoram High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC). All the registered students who took the exam can check their Mizoram board class 10 result now. Mizoram Board result has been uploaded on the official website mbse.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Apart from result, the pass percentage has also been announced on official website. Registered students who took the exam will be able to check details such as student’s personal information, subject-wise marks, overall marks, percentage, and more in the result. The direct link to check the same has also been attached below.
The exam was conducted between February 28 and March 16, 2022. A total of 21,000 students appeared for the exam. The exam schedule can be checked here. For more details, candidates can go to the official website mbse.edu.in.