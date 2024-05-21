Advertisement

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) is set to announce the results for Class 12 examinations 2024 across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams today. According to the board's schedule, the MBSE Class 12 results will be declared at noon. Students eagerly awaiting their outcomes can access the Mizoram Board HSSLC results for 2024 via the official websites, mbse.edu.in, and mbseonline.com.

The Class 12 examinations under the MBSE were conducted from February 28 to March 28, 2024, in a single session running from 10 am to 1 pm. To secure a passing grade in the Mizoram Board HSSLC results for 2024, students must attain a minimum of 33% in each subject as well as in aggregate.

Approximately 11,000 students participated in the MBSE Class 12 examinations this year. Once the MBSE 12th results for 2024 are declared online. Students are advised to promptly contact their respective schools to obtain their original mark sheets after verifying their Mizoram HSSLC results for 2024.

Details in the MBSE Class 12 results for 2024 will encompass vital information such as the student’s name, roll number, parents’ names, school name, category, date of birth, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and pass/fail status.

Statistics from the MBSE Class 10 results of 2024 were disclosed on May 14. In these results, boys achieved a pass rate of 74.38%, while girls recorded a slightly lower pass rate of 72.48%. Impressively, over 74 schools attained a perfect 100% pass rate this year. Additionally, 106 students are slated to undertake the compartment test scheduled for June 2024.

How to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2024

Visit the official website- mbseonline.com

Click on HSSLC Result 2024 link

Key in your login credentials like your roll number

Your MBSE HSSLC scorecard 2024 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.