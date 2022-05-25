Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Likely To Be Out On May 26, Here's All About It

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2022: As per reports, the Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is likely to announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam result 2022 on Thursday, May 26. Souces quoted MBOSE Joint Director M.Marabaniang that HSSLC, 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results will be announced on May 26, 2022. Reports suggest that HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC, or class 10 result will be announced in June 2022. Once released, the registered students will be able to check and download the HSSLC, Class 12 result from the official website- mbose.in.

MBOSE official website reads, "The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results boooklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in." To be noted that the HSSLC result booklet 2022 will also contain the toppers' name, merit list stream-wise.

Meghalaya Board results 2022: Websites to check

mbose.in megresults.nic.in

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their log-in credentials- registration number, roll number. This year, near about 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2022. It was conducted between March and April 2022. In 2021, the overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 80.93 per cent, while 75.85 per cent for the Science stream.

MBOSE class 12 result 2022: Here's how to check the results

Step 1-The students need to visit the official website

Step 2-Once the page is open, click on the result link.

Step 3-Select your board then choose class 12 results.

Step 4- You will be asked to enter the registration number, date of birth, enrollment number, or some other details.

Step 5-Feed in the details

Step 6-The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7-It is recommended to download the result or take a screenshot of the result for future use

HSSLC 2021: Overview

A total of 20740 regular students passed the exam making the pass percentage 80.75%. The pass percentage of regular male candidates was 79.22%. The pass percentage of regular female candidates was 87.63%. A total of 18083 regular candidates passed the exam making a pass percentage of 83.97. A total of 60.18% male non-regular students and 67.68% females have passed the exam making the pass percentage -64.05%.