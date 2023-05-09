Last Updated:

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Out: Direct Links Here For Results Of All 3 Streams

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results 2023:  Meghalaya Board has declared MBOSE HSSLC or class 12th results for science, commerce and vocational streams.

Nandini Verma
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results 2023:  Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE has released the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam result 2023 today, May 9. MBOSE has declared the results for class 12th science, commerce and vocational stream exams. The students who appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC Exams 20223 will be able to check and download the HSSLC, Class 12 result from the official website- mbose.in.

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023

Meghalaya Board results 2023: Websites to check

  1. mbose.in
  2. megresults.nic.in

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their log-in credentials- registration number, and roll number. This year, approximately, 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2023. It was conducted between March 15 and 30.

MBOSE class 12 result 2023: Here's how to check the results

  • Step 1-The students have to visit the official website- megresults.nic.in
  • Step 2-Once the page is open, click on the result link.
  • Step 3-Click on the result link of your stream
  • Step 4- You will be asked to enter the registration number, date of birth, enrollment number, or some other details.
  • Step 5-Key in the details
  • Step 6-The MBOSE HSSLC result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 7-It is recommended to download the result or take a screenshot of the result for future use
