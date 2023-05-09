Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Out: Direct Links Here For Results Of All 3 Streams

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC results 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE has released the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam result 2023 today, May 9. MBOSE has declared the results for class 12th science, commerce and vocational stream exams. The students who appeared for the MBOSE HSSLC Exams 20223 will be able to check and download the HSSLC, Class 12 result from the official website- mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board results 2023: Websites to check

mbose.in megresults.nic.in

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their log-in credentials- registration number, and roll number. This year, approximately, 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2023. It was conducted between March 15 and 30.

MBOSE class 12 result 2023: Here's how to check the results