Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Today; Know Where And How To Check Results

MBOSE is going to announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam result 2023 today, May 9. List of websites to check

Nandini Verma
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023:  Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is going to announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam result 2023 today, May 9. As per the official notice, MBOSE HSSLC, 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream results will be announced on May 9 during office hours. The exact time has not been notified yet. Once released, the registered students will be able to check and download the HSSLC, Class 12 result from the official website- mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board results 2023: Websites to check

  1. mbose.in
  2. megresults.nic.in

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their log-in credentials- registration number, and roll number. This year, approximately, 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2023. It was conducted between March 15 and 30.

MBOSE class 12 result 2023: Here's how to check the results

  • Step 1-The students need to visit the official website
  • Step 2-Once the page is open, click on the result link.
  • Step 3-Select your board then choose class 12 results.
  • Step 4- You will be asked to enter the registration number, date of birth, enrollment number, or some other details.
  • Step 5-Feed in the details
  • Step 6-The result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 7-It is recommended to download the result or take a screenshot of the result for future use

 

