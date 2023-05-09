Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2023 Today; Know Where And How To Check Results

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC result 2023: Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE is going to announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam result 2023 today, May 9. As per the official notice, MBOSE HSSLC, 12th Science, Commerce, and Vocational stream results will be announced on May 9 during office hours. The exact time has not been notified yet. Once released, the registered students will be able to check and download the HSSLC, Class 12 result from the official website- mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board results 2023: Websites to check

mbose.in megresults.nic.in

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with their log-in credentials- registration number, and roll number. This year, approximately, 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2023. It was conducted between March 15 and 30.

MBOSE class 12 result 2023: Here's how to check the results