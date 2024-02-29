Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

MHA IB SA, MTS Results 2022 declared, here's direct link to download

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially declared the final result for IB SA (Security Assistant) and MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) recruitment exams 2022.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially declared the final result for IB SA (Security Assistant) and MTS (Multi-Tasking Staff) recruitment exams conducted in 2022. Candidates who participated in these examinations can now access their results through the official website at mha.gov.in.

The IB SA, MTS Tier-I exam (Objective type) took place on March 23-24, 2023, followed by the Tier-II exam (subjective type) on July 09, 2023 (December 03, 2023, for Imphal). The final result has been declared based on the combined performance of candidates in both Tier-I and Tier-II examinations.

The list of candidates shortlisted for appointment to the posts of SA/Exe and MTS/Gen in IB has been published on the official portal. The Intelligence Bureau aims to fill a total of 677 vacancies for the positions of Security Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff through this recruitment drive.

"It is also clarified here that mere qualifying in the scheme of examination does not confer any right to the candidate to claim his/her candidature for the post. The final selection is further subject to the satisfactory completion of character & antecedents verification, medical examination, etc," reads the official result notice.

How to Check MHA IB Result 2024?

  1. Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs at mha.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the 'Recruitment' or 'Vacancies' section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for IB SA and MTS Final Result 2022.
  4. The IB Final result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check for your name in the result PDF.
  6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Direct Links:

Candidates belonging to OBC/SC/ST/EWS categories listed under Unreserved/UR category have qualified based on their merit without utilizing age relaxations meant for reserved categories. Roll numbers followed by (P) indicate that these candidates' eligibility is provisional due to missing documents/information required during document verification before interviews. These candidates must provide the necessary documents/information promptly, either immediately or upon joining.

 

 

 

 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 11:22 IST

Whatsapp logo