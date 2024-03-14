×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

MHA IB Tier-1 Exam Results 2023 Declared, Here's Direct Link to Download Scorecard

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the results of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tier-I exam for the Security Assistant/MT & MTS/General Posts.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the results of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Tier-I exam for the Security Assistant/MT & MultiTasking Staff/General posts. Aspiring candidates can now access the Tier-I exam results for SA/MT & MTS/Gen on the official website, www.mha.gov.in.

The MHA IB written examination took place on December 20, serving as a crucial step in the recruitment process for the positions of Security Assistant/MT & MultiTasking Staff/General within the Intelligence Bureau.

How to check MHA IB Exam Results 2023

Here's how candidates can check the MHA IB Tier-I exam results for SA/MT & MTS/Gen:

  1. Visit the official website at www.mha.gov.in.
  2. Navigate to the "Result of SA/MT & MTS/Gen Tier-I exam 2023 in IB" section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the provided link to access the results.
  4. A new window will appear; paste the copied link on this window.
  5. Click on the "Result for Tier-I exam of SA/MT & MTS/Gen" option.
  6. The result PDF will be displayed on the screen.
  7. Verify your results and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check MHA IB Tier-1 exam result

Candidates are advised to stay updated with further instructions and notifications provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the recruitment process.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

