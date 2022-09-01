MHT CET Answer Key 2022: State Common Entrance Test Cell is all set to release the MHT CET Answer Key 2022 on September 1, 2022. Once released, the answer key can be checked on the official website. The answer key which will be released today will be provisional in nature. The cell will also release the shift-wise question papers and candidates’ response sheets along with the answer key. For more details, they can go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Following the release of the answer key, the candidates will be allowed to send their feedback on answer key to the CET Cell. Candidates who have any complaints regarding the answer key can raise their objections between September 2 and September 4 till 5 pm. MHT CET 2022 result along with candidates’ scorecards will be announced on or before September 15, 2022. The scorecard will be made active once it is released and candidates will be able to check it through the candidate login option. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2022 answer key: Follow these steps to check and download the provisional answer key

Step 1: To check MHT CET provisional answer key, registered candidates should go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the provisional key link

Step 3: Then the answer key will be displayed on screen

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Candidates can raise objections against it now

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

About MHT CET

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level engineering entrance exam. MHT CET exam is conducted by State CET Cell Maharashtra. It is an entrance exam for admission to B.Tech, Pharm D, and UG Agriculture courses in Maharashtra Colleges.