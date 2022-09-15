MHT CET 2022 Results For PCB, PCM Courses To Be Released Today; Know How To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 result today, September 15, 2022. Once released, the MHT CET Results 2022 for PCM and PCB courses will be available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Earlier, the authorities had confirmed the date for the MHT CET results for applicants seeking degrees in engineering, pharmacy, or agriculture by CET Cell in an official notice.
This year, the MHT CET PCM test was conducted between August 5 and August 11, 2022. The examination for the PCB group was given from August 12 to August 20. Those students who faced technological issues on August 29 were allowed to reappear in the exams. This year, a total of 14, 968 candidates registered for the examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the MHT CET 2022 Results.