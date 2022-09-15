MHT CET 2022 Results For PCB, PCM Courses To Be Released Today; Know How To Check Scores

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, or CET Cell, is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 result today, September 15, 2022. Once released, the MHT CET Results 2022 for PCM and PCB courses will be available on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Earlier, the authorities had confirmed the date for the MHT CET results for applicants seeking degrees in engineering, pharmacy, or agriculture by CET Cell in an official notice.

This year, the MHT CET PCM test was conducted between August 5 and August 11, 2022. The examination for the PCB group was given from August 12 to August 20. Those students who faced technological issues on August 29 were allowed to reappear in the exams. This year, a total of 14, 968 candidates registered for the examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the MHT CET 2022 Results.

MHT CET Results 2022: Here's how to download the results

Step 1: To check MHT CET 2022 Results, candidates are required to visit the mht cet official website – https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Step 2: Then, scroll down the particular page and click on the link for MHT CET 2022 given under the Undergraduate Course section.

Step 3: All aspirants must click on the specific link, i.e., MHT CET Score Card 2022, where they will get the result login page.

Step 4: Enter the MHT CET 2022 login ID and password obtained during the registration, followed by the captcha code.

Step 5: And click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take printouts of the document for future needs.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative