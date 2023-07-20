MHT CET Final Merit List 2023 Out, Direct Links Here; Counselling Registration Begins

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The MHT CET 2023 final merit list has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list by visiting the official site of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org. The final merit list has been published for First-Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) courses. The MHT CET counseling is being conducted for admission to BE/ BTech programmes 2023-24.
Direct link to check All India list - Click Here
Direct link to check J & K list - Click Here
Direct link to check Maharashtra list - Click Here
The seat acceptance fee is Rs 1,000 for all candidates. Online submission and confirmation of seats can be done from July 20 to 22. Candidates must take note that the provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be published on July 25
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.