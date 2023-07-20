MHT CET Final Merit List 2023 Out, Direct Links Here; Counselling Registration Begins

The MHT CET 2023 final merit list has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list by visiting the official site of MHT CET at fe2023.mahacet.org. The final merit list has been published for First-Year Undergraduate Technical Courses in Engineering and Technology (4 Years) and Master of Engineering and Technology (Integrated 5 Years) courses. The MHT CET counseling is being conducted for admission to BE/ BTech programmes 2023-24.

MHT CET 2023 Final Merit List: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the MHT CET 2023 final merit list, candidates are required to visit the official site at FE2022.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2023 final merit list link.

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Automatically, your merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the merit list and download the page.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Direct Links

Direct link to check All India list - Click Here

Direct link to check J & K list - Click Here

Direct link to check Maharashtra list - Click Here

The seat acceptance fee is Rs 1,000 for all candidates. Online submission and confirmation of seats can be done from July 20 to 22. Candidates must take note that the provisional allotment of CAP Round 1 will be published on July 25