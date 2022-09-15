MHT CET Result 2022 For PCB And PCM Courses Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
The result for MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Groups has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today September 15, 2022. This year, the MHT CET PCM test was conducted between August 5 and August 11, 2022. And the examination for the PCB group was held between August 12 to August 20.
The students who faced technological issues on August 29 were allowed to reappear in the exams. This year, a total of 14, 968 candidates registered for the examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the MHT CET 2022 Results.
The results have been released for over 4 lakh students who have appeared for the examination. All those candidates who have qualified in the exam will be eligible to take admission to engineering and pharmacy, agriculture courses offered by the colleges across Maharashtra. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.