MHT CET Result 2022 For PCB And PCM Courses Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

The result for MAH-MHT-CET 2022 for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) Groups has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today September 15, 2022. This year, the MHT CET PCM test was conducted between August 5 and August 11, 2022. And the examination for the PCB group was held between August 12 to August 20.

The students who faced technological issues on August 29 were allowed to reappear in the exams. This year, a total of 14, 968 candidates registered for the examination. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the MHT CET 2022 Results.

MHT CET Result 2022: Here's how to download the results

Step 1: To check MHT CET 2022 Results, candidates are required to visit the MHT CET official website – https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Step 2: Then, scroll down the particular page and click on the link for MHT CET 2022 given under the Undergraduate Course section.

Step 3: All aspirants must click on the specific link, i.e., MHT CET Score Card 2022, where they will get the result login page.

Step 4: Enter the MHT CET 2022 login ID and password obtained during the registration, followed by the captcha code.

Step 5: And click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: It is recommended that candidates must take printouts of the document for future needs.

NOTE: Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to check PCB group result - Click Here

Here's direct link to check PCM group result - Click Here

More Details

The results have been released for over 4 lakh students who have appeared for the examination. All those candidates who have qualified in the exam will be eligible to take admission to engineering and pharmacy, agriculture courses offered by the colleges across Maharashtra. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

