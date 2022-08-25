MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch & MAH M.HMCT Results Declared, Here's Direct Link

MHT CET Result 2022: The results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 for different exams have been released today, August 25, 2022. Candidates can now check their results by visiting the MAH M.ARCH and M.HMCT scorecards by visiting the official website - mahacet.org. The results have been declared today along with the scorecards.

Notably, the examination was held on different dates, and results for the MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT have been declared today. In order to check results, candidates are required to enter login credentials in order to check their scores. For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the results.

MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT 2022 Results: Here's how to check scores.

Step 1: To check the MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test - mahacet.org.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the links that say, "MAH-M.ARCH 2022 score card" and "MAH-M.HMCT 2022 score card."

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open

Step 4: Now, enter your login credentials as asked.

Step 5: The MAH M.ARCH and MAH M.HMCT score cards will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Then, download and keep a copy of these MHT CET results here.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to check MGT CET Results 2022 - CLICK HERE

