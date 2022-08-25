MHT CET Result 2022: MAH M.Arch & MAH M.HMCT Results Declared, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
MHT CET Result 2022: The results for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 for different exams have been released today, August 25, 2022. Candidates can now check their results by visiting the MAH M.ARCH and M.HMCT scorecards by visiting the official website - mahacet.org. The results have been declared today along with the scorecards.
Notably, the examination was held on different dates, and results for the MAH M.Arch and MAH M.HMCT have been declared today. In order to check results, candidates are required to enter login credentials in order to check their scores. For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check the results.
