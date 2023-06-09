Last Updated:

MHT CET Results 2023 Date, Time Out: Engineering, Pharmacy, Agri Course Results On June 12

MHT CET Result 2023: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results for the B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, and Agriculture Courses will be released on June 12 at 11 am.

Nandini Verma
MHT CET Results

MHT CET Result 2023: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test results for the B. Engineering, B. Pharmacy, and Agriculture Courses will be released on June 12 at 11 am. Students who took part in the examination will be able to check the result by visiting the official website - mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

MHT CET for the PCM group was conducted from May 9 to May 14 and for the PCB group, it was held from May 15 to May 20. The CET Cell released the question paper, response sheet, and answer key on  May 26.  candidates were given a chance to raise their objections till May 28. 

Students who will pass the examination will be eligible to register for the counselling round for admission into various professional colleges in Maharashtra. So far, the state exam cell has not announced the counseling schedule for MHT CET 2023. but it will be announced in the due course of time.

MHT CET Result 2023 Scorecard; Here's how to download the MHT CET Result

  • STEP 1: To download the MHT CET Exam result 2023 visit the official website of MHT CET - cetcell.mahacet.org
  • STEP 2: In the result section, click on the link that reads the MHT CET result.
  • STEP 3: On the next window, key in your login credentials including application numbers and dates of birth.
  • STEP 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2023 scorecard.
