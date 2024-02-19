Advertisement

The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, has declared the results for the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) today, on February 19. Participants of MICAT II can now check their Score Cards on the official website, mica.ac.in. Access to the MICAT Phase 2 exam scorecard requires the use of specific login credentials, including the user ID and password.

The MICAT 2024 result, along with the scorecard, is available for download at mica.ac.in. To retrieve the scorecard, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the MICA scorecard link, and enter their login details — user ID and password. Once accessed, candidates are advised to save the scorecard PDF for future reference.

Advertisement

The MICA Phase 2 scorecard includes essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, total marks, and subject-wise marks. For a direct link to download the MICAT 2 scorecard, candidates can visit the official website.

The list of shortlisted candidates for Group Discussion/Group Exercise (GE) and Personal Interview (PI) was released on February 15. Separate merit lists for GE and PI will be issued for Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The final merit list will be published after the completion of the GE and PI rounds.

Advertisement

Previously, the phase 1 exam results were disclosed on December 21 for the exam held on December 2. For further details regarding the MICAT Phase 2 result, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website, mica.ac.in.

Direct link to check MICAT scorecard.