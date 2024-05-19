Advertisement

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has officially announced the date and time for the release of the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024. The results for Class 12th across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are scheduled to be declared on May 21st at 12 noon. Candidates who have participated in the Class 12 board examinations can access their scores through the official MBSE website at mbse.edu.in. Additionally, the result link will be accessible on mbseonline.com.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 Date and Time

MBSE HSSLC Result Date 2024- May 21

MBSE HSSLC Result Time- 12 Noon

In addition to the official online platforms, candidates can also receive their results via WhatsApp by sending a message to the specified numbers - 9863883041 and 9863722521 during office hours.

Advertisement

How to check MBSE HSSLC scores:

Visit the official website of MBSE at mbse.edu.in. Click on the MBSE HSSLC Result 2024 link displayed on the homepage. Enter the required login details and click submit. Fill out the application form as prompted. Complete the payment of the application fee if applicable. Click submit and download the result page. It's advisable to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The Class 12 board examinations in Mizoram were conducted from February 28th to March 28th, 2024, in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm. For further information and updates, candidates are encouraged to visit the official MBSE website.