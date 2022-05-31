Mizoram Board Results 2022: MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Result Released, Here's Direct Link

Mizoram Board Results 2022: Mizoram Board of School Education has released the MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 on May 31 at 12 noon. The Mizoram Class 12 Results 2022 have been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by registered candidates now. All those students who appeared for the Mizoram Board Exams in March 2022 can check result by following the steps mentioned below.

List of official websites on which result has been uploaded is mentioned below. In order to check the result, students will have to be ready with their roll numbers and date of birth. Students can check their Mizoram Class 12 result 2022 through the SMS facility also. They need to follow the steps given below.

Check Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result via SMS

Type SMS in this format - MBSE12Roll No

Now, send it to 5676750.

Mizoram Board HSSLC result 2022 will be sent on the mobile number.

MBSE class 12 result 2022: Websites to check

mbse.edu.in indiaresults.com.

Mizoram Board MBSE HSSLC Results 2022 : Follow these steps to download scores

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites

Step 2: On the homepage, that should click on the link that reads ' MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 Declared'

Step 3: Then they will have to enter their roll number, date of birth and any other credentials

Step 4: Post submitting the details, MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check class 12 results 2022 (CLICK HERE)

Report suggest that about 11,000 students have appeared for the MBSE HSSLC examinations. Last year the exam was cancelled owing to pandemic situation. The pass percentage for this year along with the list of toppers would be shared by the board anytime now.