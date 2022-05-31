Mizoram Board Results 2022: MBSE HSSLC Class 12 Result Released, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Mizoram Board Results 2022: Mizoram Board of School Education has released the MBSE HSSLC Result 2022 on May 31 at 12 noon. The Mizoram Class 12 Results 2022 have been uploaded on the official website and can be checked by registered candidates now. All those students who appeared for the Mizoram Board Exams in March 2022 can check result by following the steps mentioned below.
List of official websites on which result has been uploaded is mentioned below. In order to check the result, students will have to be ready with their roll numbers and date of birth. Students can check their Mizoram Class 12 result 2022 through the SMS facility also. They need to follow the steps given below.
Report suggest that about 11,000 students have appeared for the MBSE HSSLC examinations. Last year the exam was cancelled owing to pandemic situation. The pass percentage for this year along with the list of toppers would be shared by the board anytime now.