MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check MPBSE Results Online, Direct Link

MP Board Results 2022: The students who got themselves registered and took any of the class 10 or class 12 exams are eagerly waiting for the results to be out. They must know that as of now, no official date for uploading result on website has been announced yet. However, it is being predicted that the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) may release the Class 10 and Class 12 results by the end of April 2022.

The result week is being predicted as reports suggest that the MP Board evaluation process has been completed. The result is being prepared now. Once released, the class 10, as well as class 12 students, will be able to check results by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, they should be ready with the login credentials like roll number and date of birth.

MP Board Results 2022: Here's how to check MPBSE 10th result 2022

Step 1: In order to check the results, class 10 students who took the exam should go to the official website mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the matric result link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration details to log in

Step 4: Post logging in the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference

MP Board Results 2022: Follow these steps to check class 12th result 2022