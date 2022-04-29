MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Out; Girls Outshine Boys, Check Pass Percentage Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
MP Board result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) result for class 10 and 12 has been released by Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge). The result was announced in a press conference by Minister Inder Singh. The minister said that despite the difficulties caused by COVID, students have worked their best. The minister congratulated the students and praised them for their dedication. He said that if the COVID situation would not been there, students would have performed better.
हाईस्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा में सर्वाधिक पास प्रतिशत जिला दमोह 83.80 % और द्वितीय जिला अलीराजपुर का 82.44 % रहा है । इस वर्ष 59.54 % नियमित परीक्षार्थी, 19.49 % स्वाध्यायी परीक्षार्थी उत्तीर्ण हुए हैं : राज्य मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp #MPBoardResult#JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/xTMedgdHwM— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022
High school exam result is 59.54%. In the merit list, 55 girls and 40 boys (95 in total) have got place. Minister of School Education announced that this year also girl students have secured more positions than boys.
हाईस्कूल परीक्षा परिणाम 59.54 % रहा है। प्रावीण्य सूची में 55 छात्राओं एवं 40 छात्रों (कुल 95) ने स्थान पाया हैं। इस वर्ष भी छात्राओं ने छात्रों की तुलना में अधिक स्थान प्राप्त किया है: स्कूल शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @Indersinghsjp #MPBoardResult #JansamparkMP pic.twitter.com/SCsCYW7Qvg— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) April 29, 2022