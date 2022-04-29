MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Out; Girls Outshine Boys, Check Pass Percentage Here

MP Board result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) result for class 10 and 12 has been released by Minister of State for School Education (Independent Charge). The result was announced in a press conference by Minister Inder Singh. The minister said that despite the difficulties caused by COVID, students have worked their best. The minister congratulated the students and praised them for their dedication. He said that if the COVID situation would not been there, students would have performed better.

MP Board result 2022: Check class 10, 12 result highlights here

This year the Higher Secondary School Certificate examination result has been recorded at 72.72%. 93 girl students and 60 students (153) have managed to be placed in the merit list of Higher Secondary Examination.

Alirajpur district has the highest pass percentage of 93.24% in Higher Secondary and 89.18% in second district Damoh. The minister congratulated the parents, teachers and students for this performance.

This year 72.72% regular candidates, 32.90% self-study candidates have passed in Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination. The pass percentage of regular students is 69.94 and that of regular girl students is 75.64

The highest pass percentage in High School Certificate Examination is 83.80% in district Damoh and 82.44% in Alirajpur district. This year 59.54% regular candidates, 19.49% self-study candidates have passed

Girls outshine boys in class 10 result

High school exam result is 59.54%. In the merit list, 55 girls and 40 boys (95 in total) have got place. Minister of School Education announced that this year also girl students have secured more positions than boys.

MP Board 10th result 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: In order to check the results, class 10 students who took the exam should go to the official website mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should look for the matric result link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the registration details to log in

Step 4: Post logging in the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should download the result and take its printout for future reference

MP board 12th result 2022: Follow these steps to check