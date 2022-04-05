MP Board result 2022: With many state boards releasing their results, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE is expected to announce the MP Board 10th result 2022 and MP Board 12th result 2022 date soon. As of now, no official date has been announced by the board for releasing results. However, it is being speculated that the result date may be announced by April 10, 2022. Once released, results can be checked on the official website mpbse.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.

The date of April 10 is being predicted because MP Board HSC, HSSC results are usually declared within a month's time after the exam has concluded. Both class 10th and class 12th exams began in April and ended in March 2022. To be noted that this time the exam has been conducted in offline mode. MPBSE HSC, HSSC results in the previous year were decided on the basis of an alternative way of evaluation as last year, the state board had to cancel board exams due to COVID-19. For more details related to Madhya Pradesh matric and inter exam and also the board result 2022, candidates can click on the link mentioned here. (Click here)

MP Board matric and inter results: Check important dates here

The MP Board class 10 board examination began on February 18, 2022

The Class 12 examination began on February 17, 2022

Result release date is expected to be out by April 10, 2022

Result is expected to be out by the last week of April 2022.

MP Board Results 2022: Here is how to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result