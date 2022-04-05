Last Updated:

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Dates To Be Announced Soon, Check Latest Update Here

MP Board result 2022: MP Board will be announcing the results for both matric and inter exam soon. The exact date for the result has not been announced yet.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Mp board result 2022

Image: PTI


MP Board result 2022: With many state boards releasing their results, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE is expected to announce the MP Board 10th result 2022 and MP Board 12th result 2022 date soon. As of now, no official date has been announced by the board for releasing results. However, it is being speculated that the result date may be announced by April 10, 2022. Once released, results can be checked on the official website mpbse.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below.  

The date of April 10 is being predicted because MP Board HSC, HSSC results are usually declared within a month's time after the exam has concluded. Both class 10th and class 12th exams began in April and ended in March 2022. To be noted that this time the exam has been conducted in offline mode. MPBSE HSC, HSSC results in the previous year were decided on the basis of an alternative way of evaluation as last year, the state board had to cancel board exams due to COVID-19. For more details related to Madhya Pradesh matric and inter exam and also the board result 2022, candidates can click on the link mentioned here. (Click here)

MP Board matric and inter results: Check important dates here

  • The MP Board class 10 board examination began on February 18, 2022
  • The Class 12 examination began on February 17, 2022
  • Result release date is expected to be out by April 10, 2022
  • Result is expected to be out by the last week of April 2022. 

MP Board Results 2022: Here is how to check MPBSE Class 10, 12 result

  • Registered candidates who took any of the matric or inter exam, should go to the official website of MPBSE or MP Results.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to choose between MP Board Class 10 Result or MP Board Class 12 Result link
  • In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit
  • Post submitting, the result will be displayed on screen
  • Candidates should go through the same and download it
  • They are advised to take its printout for future reference
READ | MP Board result 2022 Date: MPBSE results for 10th, 12th likely to be out on April 10
READ | Bihar Board toppers to get laptops, cash prizes; scrutiny & compartment dates announced
READ | Bihar Board class 10 scrutiny & compartment window opens today, here's how to apply
READ | Bihar Board Inter Result 2022: Deadline to apply for scrutiny ends tomorrow, apply here
READ | UP Board English paper leak 'mastermind' arrested by UP Police, check details here
Tags: Mp board, MPBSE, Madhya Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND